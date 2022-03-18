Clouds and a few sprinkles in the Friday forecast – Kris

After a bright, sunny start to Thursday, the clouds have taken over. You can skip the sunglasses for Friday, but I don’t think you’ll need an umbrella either. This weak disturbance will only bring a few sprinkles to the Spokane area over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, despite the clouds, temperatures will warm into the lower 50s for Friday, which is just a little above average.

There is light rain on the way for Saturday afternoon and evening, so find a cozy place to watch the Gonzaga game and enjoy! Saturday will also be a breezy day with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Spring officially starts on Sunday. The Vernal Equinox is at 8:33 a.m. PDT. Right now, it looks like Sunday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. That’s just a little below average. There is warmer weather coming in the 7-day forecast, including our first 60°+ day of the season!