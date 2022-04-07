Cloud cover moves in on our idyllic Spring day & temps continue to climb! – Emily

SPOKANE, Wash. –An idyllic Spring day for our Wednesday! Conditions couldn’t be better with clear blue skies, calm winds, and temps in the 50s. As we head into the overnight hours, some cloud cover will build in but winds will stay calm. Thursday we’ll have partly cloudy skies, but temps climb into the upper-60s! Another cold front swings into the region on Friday afternoon with a chance for showers and breezy conditions that persist through the weekend. Temps drop into the ’40s by Sunday with below-average (freezing!) temps. -Emily Blume, in for Kris Crocker

