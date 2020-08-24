Cloud cover building into our hot and hazy Monday -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — The rest of your Monday will be hazy and hot. Light smoke is lingering throughout the region as several fires burn throughout the region.

Winds will gust up to 20 mph for this afternoon and evening.

We build up cloud cover today. Conditions start out sunny this morning, then by this afternoon, we see partly cloudy skies. By late afternoon and evening, conditions will be mostly cloudy.

Overnight lows will be in the 50s. 57 degrees tonight in Spokane. We’ll stay mostly cloudy this evening with wind speeds at 5-10 mph from the south, and gusts up to 20 mph.

We’ll get very close to 90 for many areas throughout the region.

Today’s afternoon high temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures will be in the low 90s for Lewiston, Omak and Moses Lake.

HEAT SAFETY: