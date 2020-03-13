Closings, cancellations playing crucial role in stopping spread of coronavirus in Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. — Schools are closing, March Madness is cancelled, and coronavirus keeps spreading.

So, how in the world is this pandemic going to end?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision to close schools and ban large gatherings in certain counties could actually be the most effective treatment right now.

This chart listed below was made in a study by Fred Hutchison Research, The Gates Foundation, and Institute of Disease Modeling. It tells us why human interaction plays such a big role in how the virus spreads.

Their research shows that reducing 25 percent of everyday human contact would lead to about a 50 percent drop in COVID-19 cases after one month.

When we reduce contact by 75 percent, then the number of cases drops way more with the green line staying under 5,000 cases in Washington.

On the other hand, if we were to keep business as usual with none of these closings or bans in place, the orange line shows how much cases can increase—about 25,000 cumulative.

Several researchers took part in that study, but they still believe testing is the most important piece of the puzzle.

Their study shows that the lack of testing kits in Washington is why there are about 1,000 hidden cases, at least, of coronavirus in the state.

It’s important to know how this virus spreads.

The CDC isn’t sure how long it sits on surfaces, but a study from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases gives some possibilities.

Their preliminary study revealed the virus could last up to four hours on copper, 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel.

To give some perspective, the flu lasts up to 48 hours on surfaces, while Ebola lasts just several hours on a surface.

Many people are wondering if COVID-19 will go away as summer gets closer.

That’s usually the case for the flu, but that illness has been around for years so we are a little more immune to it.

Dr. Mohammad Sajadi, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Maryland, says there’s a chance weather plays a role, but it is still too early to tell what kind of pattern this virus has.