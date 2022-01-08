‘Closed means closed’: Semi truck gets trapped and rescued on White Pass

by Will Wixey

With many Washington truckers being trapped the past few days, some are getting a little antsy to get over the passes.

On Thursday night, a semi-truck driver ignored the road closure signs on White Pass and became engulfed with mounds of snow.

Closed means closed… please don’t pass road closure signs. They are there for a reason. https://t.co/wUNv7geB3m — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 8, 2022

WSDOT crews rescued the occupants of the vehicle and guided them back down the mountain with a snow blower.

WSDOT stresses drivers and truckers alike should avoid the passes until tomorrow. While the roads may look clear in the cities, the passes are still full of snow and are being worked on.

In the meantime, let the plows handle the passes. Plowie McPlow Plow is putting in work at Snoqualmie!

