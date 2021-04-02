Clinton Cameron Fullmer (77) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on March 23, 2021 at his home with his wife by his side. He was born to Edward and Louise Fullmer on December 15, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA.

Clint grew up in San Fernando, CA and graduated from San Fernando High School with the class of 1962. Following high school, Clint went on a mission for 2 years with his church. When he returned, he married his childhood friend and love of his life Elaine Waddell in 1965. At that time, he worked on a citrus farm while attending Ventura State College.

In 1966 he started working Locheed Aircraft where he stayed until the LA smog made him find clean air. He moved to Rathdrum, ID and obtained a job at Boise Cascade in Post Falls, ID. Clint held down various jobs over the years. When the family moved to St. Maries, he was a Machinist for Fleet Parts, he worked in the woods falling trees for Sindt’s Logging and others, Millwright at Regulus Stud Mills, Inc., and was instrumental in building Edwards Lumber Mill. Clint was a talented man, and over the years work brought him to Aberdeen, WA, Arizona, and New Mexico.

He spent 12 years at North American Chemical Plant in Trona, CA. However, he always returned home to St. Maries. Before retiring in 2005, he worked the guard shack at Potlatch Corp. Clint was a simple man who kept to himself but appreciated the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and 4 wheeling. He was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, St. Maries Ward.

Clint is survived by his wife Elaine at their home in St. Maries; children Carolyn (Dallin) Saurey of Rexburg, ID, Wendy (Steve) Meyer of Ridgecrest, CA, Glenn (Suzi) Fullmer of ; James (Elizabeth) Fullmer of St. Maries, ID, Jason Fullmer of St. Maries, ID, and Chad (Amber) Fullmer of Anchorage, AK; siblings Michelle, Kathy, Debbie, and Louise; 34 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Millie and LeAnn.

A memorial service will be April 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 23rd Street in St. Maries, ID. A gathering for a meal will take place after services at the church.