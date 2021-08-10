Climate Pledge Arena workers required to be vaccinated

by Connor Sarles

Jonathan Hayward

SEATTLE, Wash. — Workers at the Climate Pledge Arena will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, developer Oak View Group announced Monday.

CEO Tim Leiweke announced all employees, sub-contractors and vendors who work at any OVG facility will need to be vaccinated. This includes Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, as well as the UBS Arena in New York and the Moody Center in Texas.

“This is in addition to the tens of millions we have spent putting in the most effective air circulation and filter systems in the industry,” Leiweke tweeted. “Committed to the safety and health of our bands, our fans and our teams.”

OVG has announced that we will be requiring vaccination of all employees, sub-contractors, and vendors that will work in any OVG Facility, including our arena projects, @ClimateArena, @UBSArena, and @MoodyCenterATX. pic.twitter.com/e3dGAiHcNl — OVG (@oakviewgroup) August 9, 2021

