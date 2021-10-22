Climate Pledge Arena kicks off opening week with concerts, Kraken home opener

by Erin Robinson

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena is now open.

The newly-renovated arena is kicking off its opening week with concerts and sports games.

The Foo Fighters and Death Cab for Cutie played a benefit concert earlier in the week, and Coldplay is set to perform Friday night.

Seattle Kraken fans will get their first chance to see the new arena at the team’s home opener on Saturday.

Climate Pledge already has a great lineup of events. Swedish House Mafia announced their upcoming concert and the Zags will take over during Battle in Seattle this December.

The arena, which is owned by the Oak View Group, is set to have carbon-neutral operations and events. Attendees will be expected to wear a mask for upcoming events and provide proof of vaccination.

