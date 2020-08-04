Clifford “Cliff” Herbert Miller

Site staff by Site staff

Clifford “Cliff” Herbert Miller, 87

Clifford “Cliff” Herbert Miller, 87, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away July 26, 2020 at Kootenai Health of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. He was born September 22, 1932 in Zap, North Dakota; Cliff was the son of Ted and Evelyn (Beckel) Miller.

Cliff attended schools in North Dakota and honorably served in the U.S. Army.

Cliff moved to the Silver Valley in the 1950’s.

Cliff was first married to Rosie Wagum in the 1950’s and they later divorced. He then married Marsha Parmentier in June of 1974 in Wallace, Idaho; Marsha passed away on July 26, 2009.

Cliff had served as a miner working at the Star Mine, Lucky Friday Mine and other mines in the Silver Valley.

Cliff loved and enjoyed his family, fishing, four-wheeling, hunting and camping; he also very much loved his dogs and pets.

Cliff is survived by four children Geary (Lana) Miller of Bullhead City, Arizona, Twylah (Lance) Ives of Kellogg, Idaho, Sheila (Ronnie) Haynes of Elizabeth Park- Kellogg, Idaho and Corey (Tracy) Miller of Bullhead City, Arizona; five step-children Don, Bronda, Ron, Colleen and Dody; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters Shirley Sandow of Osburn, Idaho, Diane Larson of Mesa, Arizona and Debbie Allyn of Fallon, Nevada; he is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Rosie and his second wife Marsha.

A Celebration of Cliff’s Life will be announced and held at a later date.

Cliff was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the Shoshone Humane Society, P.O. Box 1005 Kellogg, Idaho 83837. You may share your memories of Cliff and sign his guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.co