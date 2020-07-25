‘Click it, don’t risk it’: ISP now cracking down on seat belt safety

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Idaho State Troopers are cracking down on seatbelt enforcement, beginning Saturday through August 7.

Idaho State law requires you to wear a seatbelt when in a moving car. That said, ISP says the amount of people who wear a seat belt in the state is roughly 5% below the national average.

Nearly two-thirds of people who died in a car crash were not wearing seatbelts, according to the Office of Highway Safety.

So, ISP is teaming up with the ITD Office of Highway Safety and other law enforcement agencies to focus on education during traffic stops over the next two weeks.

“Our Troopers see first-hand the loss of life when people refuse to buckle up. It’s such a simple thing and should be an automatic response when you get into a vehicle,” Said Lt. Chris Weadick with ISP.

Adults found not wearing a seat belt could face a $10 citation. LEARN MORE

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.