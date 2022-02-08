Earnest C. “Cleve” Sullivan (86) longtime Fernwood, ID resident passed away at his home on February 3, 2022. He was born to John and Lula Sullivan on June 22, 1935, in Doniphan, MO. Cleve grew up in Missouri, and left school after the 6th grade to go to work on his family farm horse logging and as a laborer in the local Sawmill. At the age of 16 he left his home town to follow the Harvest and work driving truck and picking cotton. He then joined the U.S. Army serving 2 years. After Cleve was honorably discharged from the Army, he moved to Smelterville, ID to work with a friend in an autobody and paint shop. He met Carolyn Fulton, and they married in 1958 in Wallace, ID. The couple then relocated to Fernwood, ID where Cleve went to work for Emerald Creek Garnet Mill and they started a family. At that time, the garnet mill was located in the middle of Fernwood. Cleve helped build the mill and lived next to it for a few years. Over the years he worked for several local logging companies including Norm and Bud McCall Logging, Elwood Horicks, Bob Hammons, Putt Reid along with various side jobs, painting, welding and mechanics. He drove dump truck for Emerald Creek Garnet and retired from North Idaho Crushing but continued to haul logs as needed; a fun fact about Cleve is he was very proud to haul a load of logs on his 70th birthday for Chipper Bailey. Cleve and Carolyn ended up divorcing in 1977 but remained good friends. Carolyn died 1978 due to a car accident. He then married and divorced Millie Peel and Pat Capps. Cleve started dating Sheryl Dean in 1990 and they fell very much in love. They loved to travel and at times would tell their family that they were going for a drive and would call from other states they traveled to or concerts they would attend while out for their drive. They married on January 5, 2000, in Elko, NV. Sheryl later died in 2015 after her battle with cancer. Cleve was a “Jack of all Trades” and he mastered them all. He could fix anything with duct tape and even a bar of soap. Cleve was clever, talented, a problem solver, and an inventor. He built many electronic devices over the years, and if something was broke, he could always fix it. Not only did he fix bikes and cars for his children as they grew up, but the neighborhood kids could also come to him, and he would fix whatever they needed. An avid collector of things he could tinker on, Cleve loved his “junkyard”. His favorite hobby was riding and racing snowmobiles. He also enjoyed his social time, family time, and loved hosting or attending shop parties. Cleve is survived by his children Debby (Keith) Powell of Fernwood, ID, Duane (Karla) Sullivan of Hayden, ID, Darin (Karin) Sullivan of Fernwood, ID, and Dawn Marie (Bernie) Weber of Fernwood, ID; stepchildren Carlena (Jake) Hjaltalin of St. Maries, ID, Opal Derbyshire of Rathdrum, ID; and sister Luine Haney of Jackson, MO; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Sheryl Sullivan, and mother of his children Carolyn Sullivan. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 11:00 am at the Elks Lodge in St. Maries, ID. A gathering of family and friends to share a meal will follow.