Clearing up the confusion around coronavirus testing

Kyle Simchuk by Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s still a lot of confusion as to whether or not people with symptoms should get tested for the coronavirus… or if they even can.

Some doctors are telling patients to stay at home.

The only way to confirm someone has COVID-19 is through a test, and results can take days.

So how many people in Spokane have been tested? Turns out Spokane Regional Health District doesn’t exactly know.

Statistically speaking, Dr. Bob Lutz says it’s a matter of when the first case of COVID-19 will be confirmed in Spokane County.

The Spokane Regional Health District is just waiting on a positive test. However, they can’t be positive just how many people are being tested.

“We at the health district will no longer be informed about every case under investigation unless it specifically requires public health action,” said Lutz.

The CDC is now letting doctors and other providers send in coronavirus tests themselves and, now, Spokane Regional Health only gets notified if a test comes back positive. County health officials don’t know how many tests are being ordered.

The State Department of Health is keeping track of testing. So far, 4,350 have come back negative, while 457 tests were positive.

Some health clinics are refusing to test or see patients with certain symptoms.

Providence medical center released a statement, saying in part:

“To minimize the spread of all respiratory issues, including COVID-19, a few patients may be asked to change from an in-person appointment to a virtual appointment.”

Providence says this step is to protect other patients with weakened immune systems who may not be able to fight the virus.

The Washington Department of Health says the elderly should seek medical help if they come down with coronavirus symptoms. However, officials say not everyone needs to be tested.

Since there are no medications to treat COVID-19, a doctor’s advice for managing symptoms will be the same whether you test positive or negative.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.