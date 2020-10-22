‘Clearing the Way’: 4 News Now’s Extreme Team helps devastated Malden pick up the pieces

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MALDEN, Wash. — It’s been six weeks since a wildfire devastated Malden. The fire ripped through the small town, leaving the majority of its residents without a home.

It hasn’t been easy for those residents, left to pick through the scorched rubble. 4 News Now sent Mark Peterson and the Extreme Team down to take a look at the damage. Now, they’re helping pick up the pieces.

Watch that process as they begin to clear the way for Malden to rebuild.

