Clearing of North Cascades Highway starts April 5

Spring has arrived in the Pacific Northwest, meaning state route 20 N. Cascades Highway between Methow and Skagit Valley will be cleared and is scheduled to start on April 5. Reopening usually takes four to six weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Closed every year in late November or early December based on snow conditions, dozens of avalanche paths cross the highway making it too dangerous to keep it open through winter.

Because this year’s snow levels were slightly higher than average and the Liberty Bell avalanche chutes still hold a substantial amount of snow, there is a potential safety hazard for reopening crews. Allowing additional melt off will make conditions more manageable and safer.

Highway maintenance crews on both the east and west side of the closure will work to remove about 7 feet from the highway, while staying attentive to avalanche danger and other potential hazards that could damage machinery and delay the clearing.

Once clearing efforts begin, hikers, skiers, snowmobilers and other recreationalists will still be able to use the highway Fridays through Sundays, but the roadway behind the closure points will closed to them while crews are working Mondays through Thursdays. Recreationalists are advised to be prepared and aware of potential avalanche danger in the area.

