Clear skies tonight for the SUPERMOON! -Kris

Spokane hit 60° on Tuesday! It’s only the second time this season that it’s been that warm. Now, a sunny day is turning into a beautiful, clear night: perfect weather for SUPERMOON viewing! Tonight’s full moon is the largest of 2020.

The blue skies and sunshine continue for Wednesday, but it’s going to get even warmer. High pressure is taking over, and our temperatures will climb to the highest readings of the season so far. We will be well into the 60s in most locations around the Inland Northwest with a few spots getting into the 70s!

The warming trend will continue through Friday. There is a strong cold front on the way Friday night into Saturday, and that is expect to drop our temperatures back down to average. It’s also bringing gusty north winds and the chance of mainly mountain showers.