Cleaner, cooler air on the way for the weekend – Mark

Happy Friday!

Some relief is on the way.

Smoke and haze continue will today, but things are looking better for Saturday.

Warm temperatures remain for today and we cool down a bit for Saturday.

Air Quality is currently “unhealthy” but improves Saturday.

The cold front will be pushing the smoke out later today and we will cool down with possible light showers tonight and Saturday. Partly cloudy Sunday and low to mid 70s into mid week.