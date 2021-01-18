Classes set to resume Tuesday at Wilson, Roosevelt Elementary schools

SPOKANE, Wash. — Classes will resume at both Wilson and Roosevelt Elementary schools on Tuesday, almost one week after a deadly windstorm cut off access to power for thousands throughout the region.

Power has been restored to both buildings, meaning all classes, Express and Day Camp sites can resume, it reads in a release from Spokane Public Schools.

That said, parents who don’t feel comfortable with their students learning in person and who still don’t have access to power for remote learning can request their child be excused for the day.

As of this writing, over 1,600 Avista customers are still without power, but the utilities company says it hopes to have most power restored by Monday night.

