Class of 2020: Celebrating local high school and college seniors

High school and college seniors had their school years end abruptly and we know it is a bummer for so many. That is why we here at 4 News Now want to celebrate those students!

Submit a photo and tell us a bit more about your favorite senior. Each night, 4 News Now will highlight a few on air!

