Clarkston man arrested, charged with girlfriend’s murder

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

CLARKSTON, Wash – A Clarkston man was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

John C. Weber was booked into the Asotin County jail on second degree murder charges.

According to Clarkston Police, they were called to a home on 5th Street Sunday morning to check on a reported suicide attempt. Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was transported to St Joseph’s Regional Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

The officers were suspicious about the death and requested a search warrant. WSP was also called in to assist.

While not specific in a news release issued Monday, there was enough evidence at the scene to arrest Weber.

Friends tell 4 News Now the victim was a nurse in Pullman.

