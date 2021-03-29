Clarence Derald Bean, age 86, passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021 in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Clarence (Clancy) was born on April 6, 1934 in Chewelah, Washington, to Glen Orbe Bean and Loretta Mae (Stolp) Bean. He was an outgoing student – he played several sports and was involved with student government as Vice President of his class of 1952 at Chewelah High School. After graduation, he attended Washington State College and then transferred to the University of Idaho where he graduated in 1957 with a Forestry Degree (he loved his trees).

Clancy began his career working for the Department of Natural Resources on the Washington coast. While working on that side of the state, he met fellow University of Idaho graduate, Helen Laughlin. They were married on September 8, 1962.

In the early 70’s, Clancy and his young family moved to Spokane, WA. He ventured into entrepreneurship by opening Little King’s restaurant in downtown Spokane. Following that endeavor, he became a real estate agent and eventually a real estate broker. He continued with that work until he was in his late 70’s, when he finally retired to the golf course full time.

Clancy and Helen enjoyed golf so much they moved to a home right on Sundance Golf Course in 1982. There their shared love of golf developed into quite a passion. At least two or three times a week during the season you could find Clancy there, playing with his men’s club pals, participating in various tournaments or playing with his favorite partner, Helen.

In 2016, Helen and Clancy moved into Pine Ridge Care Facility where they were able to continue to share their journey together. The staff there appreciated Clancy’s ornery personality and his flirtatious nature.

Clancy was preceded in death by his wife, Helen, and his brother, Gary Bean. He is survived by his sister Glenda Jackson; one son – Michael (Stefani) Bean; one daughter – Kate Lamberson; and five grandchildren – Krista, Jorden, Baelei, Madison & Riley.

A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N Pines Rd, Spokane Valley.

