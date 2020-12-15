Clara McAteer

Clara was born May 30, 1922, to Bill and Anna Sowl in the family home, Scotia, WA.

She married Richard McAteer Dec. 31, 1945. They made their home in the Newport area and had three children, Roy, Bonnie, and Janet. After the children were grown Richard and Clara moved to Deer Park and years later to Mead. Clara was preceded in death by her husband, son Roy, grandson Doug West and her son-in-law Mike Huffman. Also, her brother Wally, sister-in-law Winnie and sister Jo. She is survived by her daughters Bonnie (Dan) West and Janet Huffman, 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren and a loving extended family.

Our Mother loved to play the piano and had a lovely soprano voice. She liked to draw and paint, go for walks, camping and traveling with Dad. They also enjoyed many different hot springs. Mom worked tirelessly to make our home a warm and happy place. Mom was a great cook and well known for her cherry and lemon meringue pies. Wherever they lived it was always home. You were the best, Mom. Thanks for who you were and all you taught us about life and love. We will treasure you and the memories we share forever.

Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements.