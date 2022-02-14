Clallam Bay Correction Center inmates, staff member given wrong type of vaccine

by Erin Robinson

Eugene Hoshiko

CLALLAM CO., Wash. — Inmates and a staff member at the Clallam Bay Correction Center were given the wrong type of vaccine on Thursday.

Twenty-three incarcerated people and one staff member were given Regen Cov instead of a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Regen Cov is a medication used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The Department of Corrections said no one has had any serious adverse reactions, but the department is continuing to monitor all of those involved.

The DOC has also initiated a review to determine what led to the mixup.

READ: Inmate escapes Coyote Ridge Corrections Center by climbing over fence

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.