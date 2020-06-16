City’s Police Guild contract up in the air, under intense scrutiny

SPOKANE, Wash. — The contract between the Spokane Police Guild and the City is stalling once again.

The Mayor’s Office reached a tentative agreement with the Police Guild; now, the City Council needs to vote to approve it. That was supposed to happen Monday, but they put the vote off until June 29.

That contract has been getting mixed reviews—the Spokane chapter of the NAACP called it ‘tone deaf,’ and the Peace and Justice Action League of Spokane says it will make officers less accountable by weakening the power of the Police Ombudsman, who investigates reports of police mistreatment.

The contract also includes $6.2 million in back pay, covering the last three and a half years. The previous contract expired in 2016, but now the City Council won’t be looking at it for another two weeks.

