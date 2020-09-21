City to open new Spokane Police downtown precinct on Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — The new Spokane Police precinct will officially open on Tuesday.

It will be at the location of the old Umpqua Bank on Riverside and Wall.

This precinct was of no cost to taxpayers and was funded entirely by the City of Spokane, which set aside $295,000 to fund the new location, and the developer also donating $235,000 to the project.

The goal of this precinct is to make police more visible downtown, and the precinct itself will reportedly accommodate up to 25 officers.

This will be the first time police officers were stationed in the downtown core in five years, and officers will patrol on-foot and by bike. Mayor Woodward, Council President Breean Beggs and Councilwoman Lori Kinnear all pushed to move police back into the downtown core.

Additionally, Police Chief Craig Meidl said this new precinct will allow them to continue building up their behavioral health unit, which pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement officers during certain calls.

