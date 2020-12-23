City of Spokane to offer Christmas Tree curbside pickup at no cost

SPOKANE, Wash. — The holidays aren’t quite here yet, but when the season is over, the City of Spokane wants to help you clean up.

The Solid Waste Collection Department will offer free curbside pickup for its customers Monday, January 4 through Friday, January 8. Residents are asked to remove any decorations and place their fresh-cut trees at least three feet away from the recycling bins on their regularly scheduled garbage pickup days.

The City said it will accept trees up to six feet tall. If the trees are taller than six feet, customers are asked to cut them in half.

City and County residents also have the option of dropping of their tree for disposal to to following locations:

Waste-to-Energy Facility, 2900 S. Geiger Blvd.

Spokane Valley Transfer Station, 3941 N. Sullivan Road

North County Transfer Station, 22123 Elk-Chattaroy Road

Residents can also recycle any holiday gift wrap, cardboard boxes and wrapping paper rolls in the blue recycling carts.

