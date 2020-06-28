City to add left-turn lights along Hamilton Corridor starting Monday

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is adding long-awaited left turn signals to Hamilton intersections from Desmet to North Foothills.

The intersections at Mission, Indiana and North Foothills will get protected four-way left turn signals. The intersections at Sharp and Illinois will get protected turn signals for the north and southbound lanes, and the Desmet intersection will prohibit all left turns due to the pedestrian crosswalk.

The project will begin Monday, and the City expects construction to continue into November.

According to the City, crews will keep one lane open each direction on Hamilton during the project, with access to businesses provided. Due to the high traffic on Hamilton, the City expects the construction will cause heavy delays on people’s commutes.

