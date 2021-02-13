City reaches tentative contract agreement with Spokane Police Guild

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — City leaders and the Spokane Police Guild reached a tentative agreement on a contract Friday, after years of negotiations.

The agreement comes after City Council members voted unanimously back in June to reject an earlier proposal. At the time, the Spokane City Council turned down Mayor Nadine Woodward and the Spokane Police Guild’s proposal, which some feared would make police officers less accountable by not giving enough power to the Police Ombudsman.

Friday’s agreed upon contract would extend that oversight, as well as give additional authority to the assistant ombudsperson during investigations. The ability to independently investigate all complaints, as well as having more access to body camera footage, are just some of the extended abilities the ombudsman would be given under the new contract.

“Reform has started, and I’m glad to be a part of that,” Councilwoman Betsy Wilkerson said during the meeting Friday.

City Council and Spokane Police Guild members still need to vote on the contract, which could take up to three weeks to complete.

If approved, the five-year contract would be retroactive to 2017, meaning it would end with this year. Police officers would be paid retroactive to that time period.

“This contract meets the dual needs of the community to show support for its police officers and gain greater clarity on civilian oversight,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said. “Spokane and the Spokane Police Department have been a leader in police accountability reform and this contract is an opportunity to continue leading.”

