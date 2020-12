City plows begin clearing snowy roads

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — The plows are out!

Washington State Department of Transportation East tweeted early Wednesday that four trucks, including the Tow Plow, are making their way around the city.

According to WSDOT, crews are heading on I-90 east down Sunset Hill into Spokane.

Several plow trucks just passed each other on I-90 with two trucks heading westbound and four heading eastbound near the Freya/Thor interchange in Spokane. Expect crews to switch directions and be heading in the opposite direction soon. Please use caution around our plows! pic.twitter.com/xMB9Cuaxb4 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 30, 2020

Good morning! We are up and plowing already on this Wednesday. Four trucks including the Tow Plow are making their way on eastbound I-90 down Sunset Hill into Spokane. If you are traveling this morning, please give our crews space to work and drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/NMDYJB2L1t — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 30, 2020

Crews ask that drivers give plows space to work.

