City opens temporary homeless shelter at Downtown Library

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has opened a temporary emergency shelter at the Downtown Library.

The library is closed for renovations, and the City says the space there will allow for adequate social distancing, acting as overflow for other shelters.

“Our mission to move people out of homelessness continues during this health emergency,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We all have a part to play in slowing the spread of illness and protecting public health. Expanding the physical system capacity gives everyone a stay-home-to-stay-safe option, keeps those experiencing homelessness connected to services, and makes it easier for them to access a physician, screening, and testing should any of those steps become necessary.”

The Downtown Library has been partitioned to accommodate overflow from the Cannon Street and Hope House shelters—and the City says the two spaces have separate entrances, outdoor spaces, food prep, shower and restroom areas.

