City of Spokane’s ‘Civil Service Test Fest’ allows job-seekers to apply for multiple positions at one time

Rylee Fitzgerald by Rylee Fitzgerald

Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is holding its first ever Civil Service Test Fest. This event will allow applicants to apply for multiple positions at the same time, and schedule multiple Civil Service tests on the same day.

Positions include custodian, park caretaker, meter reader, radio operator, laborer and refuse collector.

The application is open until July 13 and the application is available HERE, along with more information and the full job classification for each position available.

Applicants who apply and pass the minimum qualification will be invited to schedule a Civil Service test. The testing will take place Monday, July 19 to Saturday, July 24 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Central High School, 1600 N. Howard Street. This is not a Spokane Public Schools sanctioned or sponsored event.

For more information watch this video, and if applicants have any questions, they can contact the Civil Service at (509)625-6160.

For more job opportunities, visit the City’s web site.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.