City of Spokane wants public feedback on where to allocate $6 million in CARES Act funds

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is looking for public feedback on the allocation of $6 million dollars-worth of CARES Act funding.

The CARES Act survey asks residents to rank areas by need of funding—including housing assistance, childcare, COVID-19 response programs, homelessness and others.

The City says some of that money may be used for operational expenses already undergone during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are still looking to secure federal funding through other avenues.

“As we continue to respond and recover from COVID-19 it is important we are listening to the needs and priorities of our community,” said Mayor Woodward.

According to the City, they are also working on a program for organizations to apply for similar funding.

“Hearing from our citizens is a priority and we want to make sure we can meet the tight deadline for getting the funds dispersed and into the community as quickly as possible,” said City Council President Breean Beggs.

The survey will close Sunday, July 26 at midnight.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.