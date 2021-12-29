City of Spokane Valley shares resource list for people in need in food, shelter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The City of Spokane Valley shared a list of resources for anyone who needs food or a place to stay. The list includes services in Spokane and Spokane Valley.
Here are the resources it posted to its website:
Day Drop-In Centers & Food Banks
Spokane Valley
Spokane Valley Partners (Food Bank)
10814 E Broadway, Spokane Valley, 99206
Mon-Fri: 9 am-3 pm; 509-927-1153
Please also call their Mobile Food Bank Hours/Sites
Spokane Dream Center (Food Bank)
2128 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, 99206
Tues/Wed 12:30-3 pm; 509-924-2630
Spokane Valley Area Mobile Showers:
n 15618 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley – Wed., 4-6 pm
n 8304 E Buckeye Ave, Millwood – Wed., Noon-3 pm
Women’s Hearth (Day Drop-In)
920 W. Second Ave, Spokane, 99201
M/T/Th: 9 am-3:30 pm; Wed. 11 am-3:30 pm
Sat. 9 am-3 pm (closed Noon-1); 509-455-4249
American Indian Community Center
1025 W. Indiana, Spokane, 99205
Day Drop-In: Mon-Fri. 8:30 am to 5 pm
Food Bank: Tues-Fri. 9 am-Noon and 1-4:30 pm
509-535-0886
Cup of Cool Water (Youth & Young Adult, ages 14-24)
1106 W Second Ave, Spokane 99201
Mon-Thurs 1-4 pm; Tues/Thurs 6:30-8:30 pm; and
Fridays 10 am-1 pm.; 509-747-6686
Compassionate Addiction Treatment (CAT)
(also a Day Drop-In Center)
Mon/Wed/Thurs/Fri 8 am-6 pm; Tues 8 am-5 pm
112 E. 1st, Spokane 99202; 509-919-3362
Emergency Shelters
Temporary Cold Weather Shelter
Spokane Convention Center
24/7 temporary homeless shelter open to men, women and animals through Jan. 2, 2022, due to extremely cold temperatures
Operated by Guardians Foundation; meals provided free onsite
334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane
General Shelters
Single Adults (18+) (without children)
*High Barrier: Requires drug/alcohol testing
*Low barrier: No drug/alcohol testing
Cannon Street Shelter
(Women and Men/Low Barrier)
527 S. Cannon St., Spokane 99201
Must be on-site by 1 p.m. for a shelter bed
208-449-1210, ext. 3
House of Charity (Men Only/Low Barrier)
32 W. Pacific Ave., Spokane 99201
Check-in at 7-8 p.m., 509-624-7821
Truth Ministries of Spokane (Men Only/Low Barrier)
1910 E. Sprague, Spokane 99202
Check-in at 6-7 p.m., 509-456-2576
Hope House for Women (Women Only/Low Barrier)
318 S. Adams St., Spokane 99201
MUST call at 8 a.m. to get on the waitlist, 509-217-7592
Union Gospel Mission (Men Only/High Barrier)
1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane 99201
509-535-8510
Homeless Families (w/minor children)
Catholic Charities of Eastern WA (Low Barrier)
MUST call to get a referral to shelter, 509-325-5005
Family Promise of Spokane (Low Barrier)
904 E. Hartson Ave, Spokane 99202
Must call for shelter space availability, 509-723-4663
YWCA (Low Barrier)
Fleeing Domestic Violence (Anyone with or without minor children); Must call to get a referral to shelter, 509-326-2255
Union Gospel Mission for Women and Children
(Women and Children Only/High Barrier)
1515 E. Illinois Ave., Spokane 99207; 509-535-0486
Youth/Young Adult Shelters
525 W. 2nd, Spokane 99201; 509-688-1112
Open 24/7 for daytime services and overnight shelter
Open daily, 7:30 pm to 7:30 a.m.
Health and Hygiene
Jewels Helping Hands
CHAS Street Outreach/Mobile Medicine
Please call 509-481-3004 or 509-710-1471
Veteran Services Outreach Team
(Goodwill Industries) 509-828-2449
Youth & Young Adult Street Outreach Team (VOA) 509-279-5809 or 509-216-3425
SNAP County Outreach, 509-822-8716
Housing Assistance (through coordinated entry)
Please contact ONE of the following for resources on how to access assistance to remain in your home, or if you live outside/in your vehicle and need assistance with housing referrals through coordinated entry:
City of Spokane Valley Housing and Homeless Coordinator, 509-703-0925
Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP)
(Households without children (18+)
Walk-In Hours at 212 S. Wall Street, Spokane 99201 are M/T/W/F 8:30-10 am and 1:30-3:30 pm, or call one of these three phone #’s: 509-828-3149; 509-202-3830; 509-385-1860
Catholic Charities
(Households with minor children, age 17 and under)
Phone appointments only at 509-325-5005
Goodwill (only if currently receiving ABD through DSHS)
Walk-In Hours at 202 E. 3rd Ave, Spokane 99201 are Mon/Thurs 1:30-4:30 pm and Wed. 8:30 am-noon, or call 509-462-0518.
This list was compiled and shared by the City of Spokane Valley.
