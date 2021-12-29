City of Spokane Valley shares resource list for people in need in food, shelter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– The City of Spokane Valley shared a list of resources for anyone who needs food or a place to stay. The list includes services in Spokane and Spokane Valley.

Here are the resources it posted to its website:

Day Drop-In Centers & Food Banks

Spokane Valley

Spokane Valley Partners (Food Bank)

10814 E Broadway, Spokane Valley, 99206

Mon-Fri: 9 am-3 pm; 509-927-1153

Please also call their Mobile Food Bank Hours/Sites

Spokane Dream Center (Food Bank)

2128 N. Pines Rd., Spokane Valley, 99206

Tues/Wed 12:30-3 pm; 509-924-2630

Jewels Helping Hands

Spokane Valley Area Mobile Showers:

n 15618 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley – Wed., 4-6 pm

n 8304 E Buckeye Ave, Millwood – Wed., Noon-3 pm

City of Spokane

Women’s Hearth (Day Drop-In)

920 W. Second Ave, Spokane, 99201

M/T/Th: 9 am-3:30 pm; Wed. 11 am-3:30 pm

Sat. 9 am-3 pm (closed Noon-1); 509-455-4249

American Indian Community Center

1025 W. Indiana, Spokane, 99205

Day Drop-In: Mon-Fri. 8:30 am to 5 pm

Food Bank: Tues-Fri. 9 am-Noon and 1-4:30 pm

509-535-0886



Cup of Cool Water (Youth & Young Adult, ages 14-24)

1106 W Second Ave, Spokane 99201

Mon-Thurs 1-4 pm; Tues/Thurs 6:30-8:30 pm; and

Fridays 10 am-1 pm.; 509-747-6686

Compassionate Addiction Treatment (CAT)

(also a Day Drop-In Center)

Mon/Wed/Thurs/Fri 8 am-6 pm; Tues 8 am-5 pm

112 E. 1st, Spokane 99202; 509-919-3362



Emergency Shelters

Temporary Cold Weather Shelter

Spokane Convention Center

24/7 temporary homeless shelter open to men, women and animals through Jan. 2, 2022, due to extremely cold temperatures

Operated by Guardians Foundation; meals provided free onsite

334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane

General Shelters

Single Adults (18+) (without children)

*High Barrier: Requires drug/alcohol testing

*Low barrier: No drug/alcohol testing

Cannon Street Shelter

(Women and Men/Low Barrier)

527 S. Cannon St., Spokane 99201

Must be on-site by 1 p.m. for a shelter bed

208-449-1210, ext. 3

House of Charity (Men Only/Low Barrier)

32 W. Pacific Ave., Spokane 99201

Check-in at 7-8 p.m., 509-624-7821

Truth Ministries of Spokane (Men Only/Low Barrier)

1910 E. Sprague, Spokane 99202

Check-in at 6-7 p.m., 509-456-2576

Hope House for Women (Women Only/Low Barrier)

318 S. Adams St., Spokane 99201

MUST call at 8 a.m. to get on the waitlist, 509-217-7592

Union Gospel Mission (Men Only/High Barrier)

1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane 99201

509-535-8510

Homeless Families (w/minor children) Catholic Charities of Eastern WA (Low Barrier)

MUST call to get a referral to shelter, 509-325-5005 Family Promise of Spokane (Low Barrier)

904 E. Hartson Ave, Spokane 99202

Must call for shelter space availability, 509-723-4663



YWCA (Low Barrier)

Fleeing Domestic Violence (Anyone with or without minor children); Must call to get a referral to shelter, 509-326-2255 Union Gospel Mission for Women and Children

(Women and Children Only/High Barrier)

1515 E. Illinois Ave., Spokane 99207; 509-535-0486

Youth/Young Adult Shelters

VOA Crosswalk for Teens (ages 12-17 only) (Low Barrier)

525 W. 2nd, Spokane 99201; 509-688-1112

Open 24/7 for daytime services and overnight shelter

VOA Young Adult Shelter (ages 18-24) (Low Barrier)

3024 E Augusta Ave., Spokane 99207; 509-990-0579

Open daily, 7:30 pm to 7:30 a.m. Health and Hygiene

Jewels Helping Hands

Spokane Valley Area Mobile Showers:

15618 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley – Wed., 4-6 pm

8304 E Buckeye Ave, Millwood – Wed., Noon-3 pm

Compassionate Addiction Treatment (CAT)

(also a Day Drop-In Center)

Mon/Wed/Thurs/Fri 8 am-6 pm; Tues 8 am-5 pm

112 E. 1st, Spokane 99202; 509-919-3362

CHAS Street Outreach/Mobile Medicine

Please call 509-481-3004 or 509-710-1471

Veteran Services Outreach Team

(Goodwill Industries) 509-828-2449

Youth & Young Adult Street Outreach Team (VOA) 509-279-5809 or 509-216-3425

SNAP County Outreach, 509-822-8716

Housing Assistance (through coordinated entry) Please contact ONE of the following for resources on how to access assistance to remain in your home, or if you live outside/in your vehicle and need assistance with housing referrals through coordinated entry: City of Spokane Valley Housing and Homeless Coordinator, 509-703-0925 Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP)

(Households without children (18+)

Walk-In Hours at 212 S. Wall Street, Spokane 99201 are M/T/W/F 8:30-10 am and 1:30-3:30 pm, or call one of these three phone #’s: 509-828-3149; 509-202-3830; 509-385-1860 Catholic Charities

(Households with minor children, age 17 and under)

Phone appointments only at 509-325-5005 Goodwill (only if currently receiving ABD through DSHS)

Walk-In Hours at 202 E. 3rd Ave, Spokane 99201 are Mon/Thurs 1:30-4:30 pm and Wed. 8:30 am-noon, or call 509-462-0518. This list was compiled and shared by the City of Spokane Valley.

