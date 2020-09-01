City of Spokane Valley launches grant program to provide CARES Act funds to small businesses, nonprofits

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The City of Spokane Valley launched a grant program to support small businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City says the program uses CARES Act funding, and applications will be accepted through Friday, September 4.

Additional CARES Act funding will be used to deliver housing, utility and food assistance to Spokane Valley residents.

The City Council has reserved $829,498 for small businesses and $411,640 for nonprofits. Beginning October 31, Spokane Valley will award grants in a lottery format, with a maximum of $7,158 per organization.

To qualify, applicants must:

Have 18 or fewer full-time equivalent staff as of March 1, 2020

Have a Spokane Valley business license and be located in Spokane Valley if for-profit

Provide at least 18.65 percent of their total services within Spokane Valley city limits if nonprofit, and must be a 501(c)(3), with a business license if required

Have a minimum annual budget/revenues of $10,000

