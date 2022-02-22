City of Spokane to roll out upgraded parking meter technology in the coming months

by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — Some parking meters in and around Downtown Spokane are getting an upgrade.

In December 2021, the City of Spokane accepted feedback from the community on proposed time limit changes.

According to the City of Spokane, comments were accepted for three weeks and feedback was received from 63 people.

Some blocks did not have any feedback related to the proposed changes, while other blocks had five or more comments.

Now the City will soon begin replacing the outdated meters.

The 10-minute parking meters are also here to stay for curbside pick-up at retailers and businesses! In fact, you can expect the new meters to be color-coded to indicate the time stay – 10 minute, 2 hour, 4 hour or all day.

Meters with gray/clear bags indicate change is coming. Motorists can currently park at these spaces for free.

There are several of these on Third Ave. near Monroe St. and Lincoln St.

The City is comparing this technology renovation to going “from flip phone to smart phone”.

The new technology at the meters will include license plate recognition, a digital parking permit system, more payment options and solar equipment to maximize efficiencies.

The meters are going from 2G technology that was launched more than 30 years ago and went offline at the end of 2021 to a 4G network.

Installation is expected to happen between January and March while the technology is expected to go live between April and June.

For more information, see this page on the City of Spokane website.

