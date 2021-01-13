City of Spokane to offer free tree disposal following Wednesday’s windstorm

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have fallen trees in your yard as a result of Wednesday’s storm, the City of Spokane will help you get rid of them for free.

Starting Friday, you can bring tree debris to the Waste to Energy Facility for free disposal. The disposal is for trees and limbs; the facility will not accept root balls or debris from damaged buildings.

Spokane residents will receive disposal for free. According to a release from the City, you’ll be required to show your city utility bill in order to use the free service. If you choose to go to the WTE, be prepared to wear a mask and wait. The City says the pandemic has extended wait times.

The City’s Solid Waste Collection will also offer curbside pickup of fallen trees and limbs the week of Jan. 18. You’ll want to make sure to chop up the trees so they fit in the green yard waste carts prior to pickup.

The WTE is open daily from 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. and ordinarily charges $55.80 per ton for disposal.

