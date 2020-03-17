City of Spokane to offer free parking to assist in food pickup

Zach Walls by Zach Walls

FreeImages.com/Carol Shu

SPOKANE, Wash. — On Monday, the City of Spokane announced free 10 minute parking to pick up to-go food orders in the continued support of local restaurants during the coronavirus outbreak.

The city is reserving on-street parking in metered areas, allowing customers and delivery drivers easier access to food pick up.

Free spots will be marked with a yellow sign on parking meters, resulting in over 700 free spaces.

“It is a delicate balance between taking drastic social distancing measures and supporting local businesses. We hope the public will take advantage of the opportunity to #OrderUpSpokane,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward in a release.

Businesses without free spot nearby can request one from the city by emailing parkspokane@spokanecity.org.

