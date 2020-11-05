City of Spokane to collect recycling every other week, increase utility bills for the next few years

Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane announced new changes to utility services for the next three years brought on by the pandemic.

Proposals include a 2.9-percent annual cost increase for services like water and recycling, and the City says they intend to cap the increase there to keep costs low for residents. The City will also switch recycling collection to every other week to cut costs. There would also be rewards for homeowners with lower water usage.

These changes will take effect January 1, 2021.

“Our citizens and our businesses need us to limit costs and make decisions that recognize these tough times,” said Mayor Nadine Woodward. “We are living up to our long-term commitment to hold down rates, making choices to change operations rather than charge more, and asking customers who access specialty services to pay for the cost of those services rather than burdening other customers.”

The City says the average utility bill would increase by $1.67 per month, thanks in part to newly-designed water usage tiers. They say that 90-percent of customers would have the same or lower bills for at least half the year, and 50-percent would not pay more during summer irrigation season.

Over the three summer months, the City says your bill would go up a median of $11.

