City of Spokane suspends use of parking meters, preventing COVID-19 exposure

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is suspending the use of parking meters and City-operated parking lot payment devices, all to curb the exposure to COVID-19 on meter surfaces.

The City made the announcement on Twitter, explaining that the suspension does not apply to ‘no parking’ zones, commercial loading zones, taxi zones and special loading zones.

This order will likely stand during the duration of Governor Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ declaration.

