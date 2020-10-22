City of Spokane, Spokane County preparing for Friday snow

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

File photo of a snow plow.

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Winter weather is on the way and local public works agencies are preparing.

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday, bringing a possible 1-3 inches of snow. Some higher elevations could see up to 5 inches.

The City of Spokane intends to begin plowing as soon as possible. More equipment has been designated for snow removal and the city promises a full-city plow during heavy snowfalls be completed within three days.

Spokane County is quickly finishing fall maintenance projects and are now prepping plows and sanders for the incoming snow. The county focuses first on major arterials, then secondary arterials, followed by residential roads. A snow plow priority map can be found here.

A timeline for snow impacts for FRI and FRI Night. Wet snow during the day becoming colder and locally windy through the night. Treacherous driving conditions possible FRI Evening. #WAWX #IDWX pic.twitter.com/UZVxHycAYy — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) October 22, 2020

The National Weather Service in Spokane predicts some light snow on Friday morning with the potential for wet snow in the afternoon and heavier snow in the evening. Colder weather moves in Saturday, likely creating slick or icy roads.

RELATED: 4 News Now Weather

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.