City of Spokane, Spokane Co. to receive combined $4M in affordable housing funds from COVID-19 funding package

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

<> on May 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON D.C. — Thirty one cities and counties across Washington state, including the City of Spokane and Spokane County, will receive more than $52 million in affordable housing funds from the COVID-19 funding package.

The City of Spokane will receive nearly $3 million in funding, while Spokane County will receive $970,961.

According to a release from Senator Maria Cantwell’s office, the funding comes from three housing programs at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development: the Community Development Block Grant program, the Emergency Solutions Grant program and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program.

A city-by city and county-by-county breakdown can be found here.

RELATED: Tracking COVID-19: A breakdown of the latest numbers in Washington and Idaho

READ: Here’s how you can be a helper during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: All closures and cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.