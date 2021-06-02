City of Spokane splash pads cleared to reopen this summer

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking to beat the heat this summer? Good news: City of Spokane splash pads are now approved to reopen this summer!

Parks & Rec announced Wednesday that Department of Health Guidance changed, allowing them to reopen for the season. First, however, they will have to get the sprinklers running and COVID plans in place for each of the city’s 17 splash pads.

SPLASH PAD UPDATE: We just got word that DOH guidelines have been eased, and we’re allowed to open all splash pads this summer! It will take us a little time to get the irrigation running and create COVID plans for each of our 17 splash pads, and we’ll share updates as they open. pic.twitter.com/3Jp4mr8qWg — Spokane City Parks & Rec (@SpokaneParks) June 2, 2021

Riverfront Park’s Ice Age Floods splash pad is already open, and public pools are slated to open later in June.

