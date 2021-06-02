City of Spokane splash pads cleared to reopen this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. — Looking to beat the heat this summer? Good news: City of Spokane splash pads are now approved to reopen this summer!
Parks & Rec announced Wednesday that Department of Health Guidance changed, allowing them to reopen for the season. First, however, they will have to get the sprinklers running and COVID plans in place for each of the city’s 17 splash pads.
Riverfront Park’s Ice Age Floods splash pad is already open, and public pools are slated to open later in June.
