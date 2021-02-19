City of Spokane snow removal crews focusing on arterials, hills and bridges Friday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. — New snow has fallen on Spokane and city crews worked through the night to help clear streets.

Crews are spending Friday morning working on arterials and focusing on hills and bridges.

4 News Now’s Destiny Richards has been taking a look at conditions across the city and noted that South Hill streets are slick, I-90 is mostly just wet and Division remains a bit snowy.

📍I-90 Eastbound is looking good, just very wet. Even so, you’ll likely be seeing some plows trying to get to their destination on your commute. Please be sure to give them some space! ⚠️ @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/ko8gmmPxaT — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) February 19, 2021

As always, if you are traveling on highways, keep a fair distance between your vehicle and snow plows. Allow extra time on your commute, slow down and drive for conditions.

