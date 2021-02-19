City of Spokane snow removal crews focusing on arterials, hills and bridges Friday morning
SPOKANE, Wash. — New snow has fallen on Spokane and city crews worked through the night to help clear streets.
Crews are spending Friday morning working on arterials and focusing on hills and bridges.
4 News Now’s Destiny Richards has been taking a look at conditions across the city and noted that South Hill streets are slick, I-90 is mostly just wet and Division remains a bit snowy.
As always, if you are traveling on highways, keep a fair distance between your vehicle and snow plows. Allow extra time on your commute, slow down and drive for conditions.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.