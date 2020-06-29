City of Spokane, SNAP gifted nearly $20K to support homeless services

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane and Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners (SNAP) have received a nearly $20,000 grant to support homeless services and energy assistance.

The grant comes from New York-based Xylem Inc., through their Watermark Partner Grant, totaling up to $17,500.

SNAP says that Xylem is a leading global water technology, working to solve “the world’s most challenging water issues.” They partnered with SNAP and City of Spokane to support community members facing homelessness.

“Everyone is facing exceptional challenges right now, our homeless and low-income neighbors especially” says SNAP Director of Community Action, Carol Weltz. “The extra funding for supportive services will go a long way to helping them in a unique time of need.”

SNAP says $10,000 will go to homeless services, and $7,500 will go to energy bill assistance.

“We’ve seen twice the need for U-Help utility assistance since COVID started,” says Weltz. “Now more than ever, we need support.”

For utility assistance or homeless service information, visit the SNAP website or call (509) 456-SNAP.

