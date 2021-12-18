City of Spokane says road crews will work to keep streets clear for your weekend drive

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash — Spokane city leaders said roads crews will be out over the weekend working to make sure what happened Thursday night doesn’t happen again.

Icy roads caused several crashes on Thursday and made for dangerous road conditions across the city of Spokane.

The City of Spokane said it started treating the roads Thursday night with a liquid de-icer, but at one point had to switch things up because it wasn’t working.

“At some point in the evening, the de-icer switched to sand in a granular approach rather than a liquid de-icer approach,” said Brian Coddington, spokesperson for the city. “The liquid de-icer was not effective because of the temperatures and it was just dissipating too quickly.”

Coddington said crews worked around the clock to clear the roads. This year, the largest difference in the city’s winter plan which was staging materials across the city helped the situation.

“Transitioning from the magnesium chloride to the granular de-icer was done much much quicker than in years past so that helped us hit those trouble spots,” he said.

On Friday, they used a combination of the granular de-icer and the liquid de-icer.

“It all depends upon the weather conditions, so the temperatures dictate what type of material is used,” Coddington said. “You’ve got 2,000 lane miles in the city to be able to do it and so that takes time, and you have to continue to hit those areas especially the trouble spots, so it was a slower commute.”

The City of Spokane continued to treat roads Friday evening. The crews were concentrating on trouble spots and said they will continue to do so throughout the weekend.

PREVIOUS: City of Spokane says crews will work overnight to improve road conditions

PREVIOUS: Icy conditions make for dangerous driving across Spokane

PREVIOUS: Spokane Police respond to more than 100 crashes because of ice

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.