City of Spokane says more blankets are needed at temporary warming center

SPOKANE, Wash.– The City of Spokane said it needs more blankets for the temporary emergency warming shelter at the Spokane Convention Center.

City leaders posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon asking for donations. They’re looking for new or gently used blankets, socks gloves, hats, undergarments and hand warmers.

The shelter opened Sunday as a place for people to get out of the cold. It’s set to stay open through at least Jan. 2, 2022. People are allowed to bring their pets there with them. Food is being provided.

If you want to help, donations can be dropped off at Cannon Street Shelter, 527 S. Cannon.

The City of Spokane Valley shared a list of resources for anyone who needs food or a place to stay. The list includes services in Spokane and Spokane Valley.

