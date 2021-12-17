City of Spokane says crews will work overnight to improve road conditions

SPOKANE, Wash.– The City of Spokane said crews are out working to make the roadways safer for drivers.

The city said street crews switched from liquid deicer to granular deicer and salt as they respond to the icy roads. Plus, extra crews will be out overnight working to make the morning commute better.

Even though the snow stopped for most of the area, it was replaced with ice on the roads as temperatures continue to drop.

The Spokane Police Department asked everyone to stay home if they could. Multiple crashes were reported.

You can find the city’s plow plan here.

The icy conditions even forced Manito Park to cancel its drive-thru holiday lights event.

Per the City of Spokane:

