Lime removing 300 scooters from Spokane streets, changing operations to prevent COVID-19 spread

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane is working with Lime to modify operations in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“These operational changes line up with the governor’s indefinite extension of the statewide pause on progressing through the reopening phases, limitations on bar hours, and other attempts to minimize gathering,” the city said in a release. “Lime has generously offered to use its tools to help address the activities and behaviors of 20-39 year olds where Spokane County is seeing the most extreme increase in positive cases.”

The new operations go into effect this weekend. The number of scooters will be reduced from 800 to 500 and scooters will be positioned in groups of five or less. They will also be physically distanced in staging areas.

Riverfront Park will be geo-fenced and Lime will designate use areas that encourage use for essential transportation. A curfew of 10 p.m. will be set in the downtown core to mirror bar hour restrictions and a face covering requirement notification will appear when activating a device.

People with the Lime app will also notice an increase in push notifications promoting mask coverings and best practices.

These new operations are in addition to steps Lime has already put in place to prevent the spread of the virus. Lime has committed to enhanced cleaning methods and increased the frequency by which scooters are cleaned.

