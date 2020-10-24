City of Spokane receives 100 reports of downed trees morning after fall snowstorm

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane received 100 reports of downed trees and branches early Saturday morning as people woke up to damage from Friday’s fall snowstorm.

The snow began around noon on Friday and had broken a record of 7 inches by that night. Spokane Police responded to at least 66 crashes throughout the day as snow piled up.

According to the city, crews will continue to plow residential areas and secondary arterials on Saturday.

If you need to report a downed tree, call 311. You can call Avista, if it’s impacting a power line.

City crews are balancing response to downed trees & snow. City has 100 reports of downed trees/branches. Call 3-1-1 to report trees in right of way. Plowing continues in secondary arterials and into residential areas. https://t.co/IED48MMARD pic.twitter.com/wEu9JdxiFf — City of Spokane (@SpokaneCity) October 24, 2020

