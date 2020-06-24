City of Spokane, other cities announce $550 million settlement against Monsanto

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has announced a $550 million class action settlement against Monsanto, alongside 12 city and county governments nationwide.

The settlement is to resolve water contamination claims for up to 2,528 local communities, including Spokane.

The City says that the polychlorinated biphenyls—or PCB—were manufactured by Monsanto Company from the 1930s to 1970s. Spokane joins the resolution alongside the City of Tacoma, Portland, the Port of Portland, Berkeley, Oakland, San Jose, Los Angeles, Long Beach, San Diego, Chula Vista, Baltimore and Baltimore County.

“This national resolution will provide more than 2,500 local communities funds for monitoring, mitigation, and remediation efforts to manage PCBs in stormwater, stormwater systems, sediments, and water bodies,” said Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward. “The Spokane River is a precious regional asset, and the City has been proud to lead efforts to protect it and to protect waters throughout the state and nation.”

The proposed settlement has been filed with the federal court in the Central District of California, where it must be approved before payments are made.

Spokane will be represented by City Attorney Mike Ormsby and Assistant City Attorneys Elizabeth Schoedel and Sam Faggiano.

