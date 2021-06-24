City of Spokane opening cooling center in Looff Carrousel’s multi-purpose rooms

SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane will open a temporary cooling center in the multi-purpose rooms at the Looff Carrousel for people needing to escape this week’s heat.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. beginning Saturday and will remain open throughout the duration of the heatwave.

All Spokane Public Library locations are also available during business hours to accommodate people needing to get out of the heat.

“For those in our community who are unsheltered, we have a multi-pronged approach that includes taking advantage of the existing resources and adding additional space to cool off,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said.

According to a release from the city, 100 or so low-barrier shelter spaces and about 150 to 200 total have consistently been available since April 1. The Cannon Street shelter also has drop-in day space available and has recently added an outdoor shade structure with picnic tables and benches.

House of Charity and The Way Out shelters offer day space to guests who checked in the night before and both have been operating under COVID protocols.

